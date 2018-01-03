The 20-year-old sustained the problem against Getafe on September 16 and underwent an operation in Finland. But he has now been medically discharged and is now available for selection.
Barca manager, Ernesto Valverde, will hoping to give Dembele some minutes in Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash with Celta Vigo.
Surgeon Sakari Orava, who operated on Dembele, put the injury partly down to naivety on the winger’s part.
“Maybe it was a sin of youth not to say that he felt pain in that area before,” Orava told Mundo Deportivo.
“The pressure he’d been exposed to after his signing for Barca also could have influenced it.”
The France international moved to Barca for €105million from Borussia Dortmund last summer.
