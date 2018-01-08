“Coutinho has an injury to his right thigh and he is expected to be out for around three weeks,” Barcelona said on their website.
Coutinho, 25, will be officially unveiled by Barca later on Monday, completing a 160-million-euro ($192 million) move from Liverpool, making it the third richest transfer in history.
The Brazilian midfielder could in theory make his debut on January 28 when Alaves visit the Camp Nou in La Liga.
