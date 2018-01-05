The Arewa Youth Forum, AYF, has expressed dismay with the mindless killings in Benue, Kaduna, Kwara and Rivers States, saying it calls for concern in the country.

The forum said, “Arewa Youth Forum is worried about the mindless killings all over the country especially those in Benue, Kaduna, Kwara and Rivers, also that these carnage is taking place in the new year. Our thoughts are with those affected.”





Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, National President of AYF in a statement said, “We are even more amazed this is coming shortly after the extension of the tenure of the service chiefs, as such it calls for serious concern.





“Is this the good work that the President extended their tenure for. It is time for them to justify their continuous stay in office or give way to those that can bring out a security architecture that can protect Nigerians.





“We are also worried that Nigerians had to go through the yuletide with agony and pains because of the fuel scarcity which still persist into the new year with the Federal government not having a definite Roadmap to ending the malaise.





“This scenario was also compounded by the prevailing hardship Nigerians have been going through because of the actions and inactions of politicians and the elite who we believed have not done enough to assuage the plight of the ordinary Nigerians.





“If you add these challenges to the corruption allegations that had plagued some top high ranking officers of this administration, the inability of Mr. President to address same leaves a sour taste in the mouth of many Nigerians.





“Consequently, we are appalled to hear that in the midst of all these the president and his men have already put in place measures to kick start his re – election bid for 2019.”





The forum noted that as the apex body of youths in the 19 Northern states and Abuja with affiliates across the country, the re-election bid of Mr. President at the moment point was inhuman, uncalled for and an insult to the sensibilities of the suffering Nigerian masses.





“On the magnitude of the killing, we expect the president to visit some of the states and when he came to Kaduna, he should have condole with the people or even visit the area.





“It was disheartening that when the President visited Kaduna State, black marketers were having a field day as many of the stations where closed and the people where buying fuel at over 350/liter. This we believe is not good enough.





“Nigerians expect a more purposeful leadership from the champion of change than this anarchy in the land and the time to act is now Mr. President,” the forum regretted.