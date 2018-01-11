Apostle Johnson Suleman, of Omega Fire Ministry, has vowed to fight those fighting Christians, across the country.

Suleman gave the warning while declaring that he’s not afraid of being arrested.





In a tweet via his verified twitter handle, the fiery preacher berated pastors who have been silent over the killing of Christians in the North.





Stressing that he is, “born for this,”the controversial clergy man stated that, “true Christians” will join him in his fight.





He wrote: “I don’t fear media or arrest.. not any threat. Am born for this. I will fight those who fight Christians and true Christians will join me.





“Pastors in Nigeria are quiet at the killings of northern Christians cos dey are afraid of arrest and media been set up against them. Shame.”





The Auchi-born Pastor also berated foreign media outlets for their silence on the killings of Christians in Benue, Taraba States respectively.





“Shame that @CNN,@BBCBreaking news are silent at the killings of Northern Christians…It was Adamawa, Benue and now it’s Taraba. where next?, he tweeted.