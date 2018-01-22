Some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress from the South East on Monday met with President Muhamamdu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The party chiefs were led to the meeting which was held behind closed doors by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.Onu later told State House correspondents that the purpose of the meeting was to intimate the President of the decision reached at a meeting of the party chiefs on December 31.He said, “The APC leadership in the South East met on December 31 last year and endorsed the President for a second term.“We have come today to reaffirm that and to assure Mr. President that the party is working very hard to win future elections.”The minister said Buhari was happy especially considering the calibre of members of the delegation.He added, “He was very happy because you can see the calibre of people in this delegation, a very high-powered delegation.“We have former leaders of the National Assembly at the highest level, Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives, former heads of government at the state level, one governor or represented by the deputy governor because the governor is out of the country, all the ministers from the South East, serving members in the National Assembly both in the Senate and House of Representatives, former members of the National Assembly and very important members in the party.“We have our National Vice Chairman in the South East, members of the National Working Committee and National Executive Committee all present.“So the President was very happy that such a delegation thought it fit to come and visit him.”