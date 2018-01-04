The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday said it is not bound by Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s prophecies as regards the forthcoming presidential election in 2019.

Bolaji Abdullahi the party’s National Publicity Secretary, stated this in response to Fr. Mbaka’s prophecy advising President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election.





The fiery Enugu priest has warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to contemplate seeking for a second tenure in 2019.





Mbaka in his new year message said Buhari would be totally disgraced if he takes a shot at the presidency after his current tenure.





Abdullahi in reaction said anyone who feels the prophecies are true was at liberty to believe, but added that the APC will only act on what is politically correct not prophecies





“We cannot run a political party by prophecy. Prophecy is a matter of personal conviction or personal belief.





“The party cannot act based on any kinds of prophecies because we are not operating on that. We only act based on what is politically correct. People are free to believe such prophecies but our party will not act or take critical decisions based on prophecies”, he said.