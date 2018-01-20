Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari was under pressure from leaders of the All Progressives Congress to declare a state of emergency in the state.

Wike made this claim on Friday when he received the Anglican bishops of the Niger Delta Province in his office.





The governor complained that he learnt of the pressure on the President during his meeting with the Commander-in-Chief at the State House.





Wike, however, said that the plan to make the President declare a state of emergency in Rivers failed while measures put in place by the APC leaders to achieve their aim only manifested in their states.





He said, “When I went to see the President, he told me that he was under pressure to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.





“Those things they planned to use in declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State fell on their own states and it became difficult to do so.”





He said, “When you sit and plot evil against Rivers State, you will not know peace. If they don’t apologise for plotting and executing evil against Rivers State, they will never know peace.”





The governor said that the state survived because of the prayers of clerics and the church.





“If you don’t participate in what is happening through voting, the country will degenerate further. People should acquire their Permanent Voter Cards to enthrone the leadership they desire,” he said.