The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress APC has described the reappointment of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the Director General, Presidential Campaign Council of President Muhammadu Buhari as not only a good omen, affirmation of the greatness of Amaechi in terms of his ability in human organisation but also acceptance of the fact that Amaechi has all it takes to once again lead the party to victory.We are totally convinced that Amaechi will succeed in this onerous task not minding the arduous nature of this present task in view of how far PDP have gone in poisoning the minds of some Nigerians against the present administration on her efforts to ratify the wrongs of the party during her 16 years misfortune leadership of Nigeria.The party described the request by the PDP leadership that Amaechi should resign his Transportation Ministry portfolio not minding the revolution he is igniting in the sector as ranting of a frightened and defeated foe who are cowed by the person and the capability of Amaechi to once again see to the woeful defeat of PDP come 2019.We sympathise with PDP as it will take them to do more than they are currently doing to wrestle power from APC. Besides, Amaechi need not to resign his office as there is no constitutional backing to effect that only that PDP and his cohorts are totally afraid of the visionary and revolutionary trends of AmaechiThe party in a press statement circulated on Monday by Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze the SSA Media and Public Affairs Consultant to the APC Rivers State Chairman, Dr Ibiamu Davies Ikanya further reiterated that if Amaechi could led APC to victory in 2015 when PDP was in power, defeating the party now that the party is in disarray and in the hands of those that impoverished our people through looting our common patrimony with impunity the task before Amaechi and his Team becomes easier to achieve.The APC reiterated that the task of ensuring PDP and her co-looters are kept at bay from the centre of power should not be left in the hands of Amaechi and his team but every patriotic Nigerian must assist and cooperate to ensure the success of this venture so that President Buhari will continue in his mission of rebuilding Nigeria to a better country as envisioned by the founding fathers of our nation.The statement congratulated Amaechi and urged him not to be deterred by the PDP propagandists and un-progressive forces positioned to frustrate the efforts of this administration.The party pleaded with the APC chieftains to close ranks and ensure the victory of the party come 2019 knowing that PDP has only one single agenda of returning to power in order to safeguard their looted funds and continue to plunder our common patrimony with impunity and in this regard, it will be suicidal to allow such a group that put us in our present sorroy state to stage a come-back to power. The fact remains that no sane Nigerian will sit and allow such a group to come to power once again in our life time.The APC reiterated that President Buhari, the APC leadership and the entire Nigerians can count on the support of all the good people of Niger Delta region as the region have fared better under this administration than what the region got from the 16 years misfortune of PDP leadership.The party enumerated the following as some of the gains that the Niger Delta region has benefitted from this administration:1.The allocation of over one Hundred and twenty five billion Naira (N125b) out of the N8.612 trillion appropriation bill presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 to the National Assembly to fund capital projects in 2018 in the Niger Delta region. This to us is unprecedented and a total demonstration of the unalloyed desire of President Muhammadu Buhari to right the wrongs the region suffered in the hands of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) particularly during the villainous regime of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan whose regime was a misfortune for the region as he ensured that no project was situated in the region throughout his infamous six years of ‘lootocracy’2.Earmarking of N53.89 billion for Niger Delta Ministry and N71.2 billion for Niger Delta Development Commission for capital projects in the 2018 budget. The region is also to benefit from the budgetary allocation for the Niger Delta amnesty programme retained at N65 billion3.The East-West Road abandoned by the Jonathan Administration will be completed hopefully by this year with the budgetary allocation of N17.32 billion4.The inclusion of N5bn in the 2018 budget for the formal take off of the Maritime University located at Okerenkoko in Delta State once again affirms the unflinching commitment of the APC led Federal Government under the leadership of President Buhari to develop the Niger Delta region. The party commends the President for his directive for the immediate release of N1b to the university to support essential infrastructure works and staff recruitment separate from the N5B take off grant.With commencement of full academic activities of this university that will go a long way to assist in the development and emancipation of our region.5.The APC explained that the region will also benefit from the huge allocations of N555.88 billion, for the ministry of power, works and housing and that of the ministry of Transportation with N263.1 billion plus other ministries as the 2018 budget estimates also contains the extension of Rail line to Warri in Delta State and the completion of the Uyo-Calabar Express Road.6.The inclusion and full implementation the Ogoni clean-up exercise and the execution of the Multi-Billion Naira Bomu-Bonny road project which when completed would open up the economic potentials of the Niger Delta Region beyond the shores of Nigeria. These projects will surely open not only the Niger Delta region but attract the elusive investments to the region. Based on this revolutionary trend by President Buhari who has proved that he is a true son of the region; the party after due thought and deliberation on the 2018 budget estimates rechristened the budget the budget of hope, peace, emancipation and unity of Niger Delta region.7.The formal flag-off of the construction of the Bonny/Bomu Road/Bridges in Rivers State on 12th October, 2017 by the APC led Federal Government which is monumental, historical and unprecedented. By this event, he has demonstrated that he is not like Dr Goodluck Jonathan and Gov. Nyesom Wike who claim to be sons of the region but did/doing everything humanly possible to frustrate the development of the region.8.President Muhammadu Buhari Administration recently release a whopping sum of N900 billion owed the Niger Delta Development Corporation (NDDC) by previous federal administrations including the administration of Dr. Jonathan.9.The successful kick-off of the Ogoni Clean-up exercise, the Calabar – Lagos Rail Line that cuts across the region, the renovation/reconstruction of both Enugu – Port Harcourt, Uyo – Calabar Highways and the West-East Road, the renovation of the Afam Power plant in Rivers State, resumption of work on the Port Harcourt International Airport, renovation and reconstruction of the Enugu – Port Harcourt Rail Line, among other projects.10.Inaugurated a world-class fertilizer plant built by Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited, in Port Harcourt which has capacity for 1.5 million Metric Tons of Urea fertilizer, this world’s largest single-train Urea plant and one of the ambitious green field projects of Indorama in Nigeria and has a production capacity of 4000 metric tons (MT) of nitrogenous fertilizers per day or 1.5 MT per annum demonstrates the desire of this administration to rebuild the Niger Delta region and once again demonstrates the concern of the APC led Federal Government towards the emancipation and rapid development of the State and region contrary to the erroneous insinuation that APC is not doing much to improve the State.11.The 40-kilometre road from Bodo to Bonny Island. In between it are three bridges – a 1000 metre bridge across the Opobo creek, a 640 metre bridge against the Nanabie Creek and a 550 metre bridge against the Afa Creek. This will ultimately connect all of the communities and hopefully in a time not too far away, we can drive to Bonny Island from Bodo Through this project Industries have also gotten a gateway and coupled with the uninterrupted power supply enjoyed by residents and indigenes of the community, the improvement in the economy of Rivers State will know no bounds.“Indeed President Buhari have shown true leadership cum statesmanship, not just expressed, but conspicuously put into action and giving the people firsthand experience of what democracy is and should be. A rare gem and a true leader whose love for the region is infectious and we wish to urge him not to trouble himself about campaigning in the region as his works and feats in the region have finished his campaign for him” the APC further averred.“With this development, we rejoice with Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, for his patriotism and national outlook and for proving that we are a trusted breed that will take Nigeria to the desired promise land” the statement concluded.ENDSLong Live APC!Long Live Rivers State!!Long Live Federal Republic of NigeriaLong Live President Muhammadu BuhariChief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze,SSA Media and Public Affairs Consultant to the State Chairman, APC Rivers State.