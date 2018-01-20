The Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has said that the governors elected on the platform of the party, have unanimously agreed that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term in office and have therefore asked him to declare to run in the next election.Okorocha gave the hint while fielding questions from journalists at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, on his arrival from Abuja on Friday.He stated that the President had justified his first term mandate and should have his mandate renewed.He also revealed that the APC governors had unanimously endorsed the reappointment of the former Governor of Rivers State, who is currently the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation.He said that Amaechi did well as the Director-General of the campaign outfit in 2015 and therefore should be allowed to repeat such a good work.Okorocha said, “We were in Abuja for three days, holding meetings of the Progressive Governors with the APC leadership. We deliberated on so many issues. First among the very important issues that we discussed, was the issue of Mr. President’s second term bid and it has the endorsement of all the governors of the APC.“There is the need for him to complete his second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he should go ahead to declare (to run for reelection).”“We also deliberated and a unanimous decision was reached that we liaise with the campaign team, to be headed by the Minister of Transportation, Amaechi, as the Director-General.“The governors also endorsed his (Amaechi’s) reappointment as the Director-General of the campaign team due to his track record ahead of the last election.“Four years are not enough to show what the President can offer. We believe that another four years will bring out the best in him. The first four years are a very difficult period, and we believe that as things are stabilising, he will take Nigeria to the next level.“The governors have serious responsibilities. All the governors were asked to put up a team as the campaign council.”