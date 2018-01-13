The Anambra central senatorial rerun Saturday registered poor turnout in all the seven local government areas of Anambra state involved.

Newsmen who monitored the rerun election reports that in some polling units, electoral officers were seen sitting idle as a result of low turnout by voters.





In Ebeakpu square unit 11, Amawbia ward one, Awka south LGA, Mozie Ngozi blessing the APO one of the unit said that the unit has witnessed attendance, but stated that it cannot be compared with the just concluded governorship election.





In Agulu, the Agulu Lake Migrant School polling unit was desolate, with only polling officers seen in the square.





One of the INEC staff who refused to disclose his name said the officials will remain at the centre until the stipulated time for voting before leaving.





The scenario was, however, different at Aguluzoigbo town ward 18, where the APGA candidate for the rerun election, Chief Victor Umeh was to cast his vote.









The turn out was massive, and an elder of the community said, “We have to come out o support our son. So even if the turn out is different in other places, it has to be different here.