Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has appointed, Asisat Oshoala as the new Lagos State Sports Ambassador.

The footballer, who won the CAF Women’s African Football Player of the Year was received by Ambode at the State House, with the governor declaring her a “sport ambassador of Lagos.”





Confirming the appointment in a tweet on his official twitter handle, Ambode wrote:





”3rd time African Female Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, was our guest at Lagos House, Ikeja.





”Asisat is a sport ambassador of Lagos and we are proud of her achievements.”