President of Dangote Industries Alhaji Aliko Dangote remains Africa’s richest with a net worth of $12.2billion, according to Forbes.This is an increase of $100 million from his worth when the assessment was done by the influential magazine last year.Dangote is the continental richest for the seventh year in a row.Bill Gates is the richest in the world with a net worth of $86 billion followed by Warren Buffet ($75.6b) and Jeff Bezos ($72.8 billion).Other Nigerians on the African list are Globacom Chairman Mike Adenuga ($5.3 billion) adjudged the fifth richest in Africa and Mrs Folorunsho Alakija ($1.6 billion) rated the 15th richest in Africa.Following after Dangote in the African rich list is diamond mining heir Nicky Oppenheimer of South Africa ($7.7 billion) up $700 million last year.Boosting the South African ranks this year are newcomer Michiel Le Roux,($1.2 billion) South African mining tycoon Desmond Sacco, chairman of listed Assore Group (1.4 billion)Forbes said: “Dangote is looking beyond cement –his most valuable asset – and has been investing in a fertiliser production company and a large oil refinery. Dangote Fertiliser is expected to start operations in the second quarter this year.”Dangote is also the only African selected among Bloomberg’s world 50 best persons in 2017.