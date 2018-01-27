BBC sport pundit, Alan Shearer, has expressed his surprise that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang agreed terms with Arsenal.The Gunners are in pole position to land Aubameyang, who manager Arsene Wenger has pinpointed as the perfect replacement for Alexis Sanchez.So far Arsenal have made one £44million bid for the forward, but the Bundesliga club are demanding £60million for his services.However, the Gunners are confident of getting the deal over the line.“Yeah I am [surprised other teams haven’t come in for him] when you look at his goalscoring record,” Shearer told Coral.“He’s 28 years of age, by the sounds of it he hasn’t got a clause in his contract, when you look at the number of clubs that need a goalscorer.“And the fee being £40-£50m, which in today’s transfer market is relatively cheap for a guy with his goalscoring record.“So yeah, I’m pretty surprised he’s picking Arsenal.“Because they aren’t in the Champions League. But if they were to have Mkhitaryan and to get Aubameyang with his goals then it would it be a decent transfer window for Arsenal.”