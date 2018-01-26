Aisha Yesufu, the convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign, has reacted to former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement listing President Muhammadu Buhari’s failures.

Obasanjo had in a statement advised the president against running in the next Presidential election.





Reacting, Aisha described Obasanjo as a ‘Serial writer’ writing to President Muhammadu Buhari whom she called a ‘Serial loser’.





The co-convener in her tweets beckoned on Nigerians to focus on the message of dethroning both leading parties APC and PDP rather than on the former president.





She wrote “A ‘Serial” writer wrote to ‘serial’ loser and ‘serial” sycophants have been at each other’s throats.

“When would we learn to focus on the message and not the messenger?





“When would we focus on Nigeria and not individuals?”