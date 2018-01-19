The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, on Friday shared videos of senators criticising her husband’s government.





Mrs. Buhari, on her verified Instagram page, reposted videos by two senators, Isah Misau and Ben Bruce where they accused her husband of appointing incompetent persons because they “belong to the cabal.”





The first video from OakTV that Mrs. Buhari reposted showed Mr. Misau at the floor of the Senate Thursday condemning Mr. Buhari for appointing “an incompetent person” as the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.

Mr. Misau accused the president of “doing nothing” since he was elected, adding “the president has not taken anything to change this country.”





Mr. Misau also said 50 per cent of the ministers in Mr. Buhari’s administration “are not performing”.





The second video, also from OakTV, showed Mr. Bruce, who supported Mr. Misau’s stance saying Nigeria is becoming lawless.





“We either have a government or we don’t…” he said.





The third video showed Mr. Misau saying the government has only three months to correct the anomalies, saying “it’s as if the president is not in charge.”





He advised the leadership of the National Assembly to have a “one –on- one” with the president.





The end of the third video showed former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu, protesting the language used by his colleague on the president.





Most of those who commented on the postings commended the president’s wife for “her courage” to be on the side of the people despite her position. Others even urged her to join politics.





Mrs. Buhari had in an interview with the Hausa service in October 2016 voiced out her concern that her husband’s government had been hijacked by a few individuals.





She said those who “caged” her husband did not even vote for him and that she feared they might cause him the anger of ordinary Nigerians.





In his response, while on a visit to Germany, Mr. Buhari said it was not in his wife’s place to comment on the administration.