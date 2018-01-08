 Air Force Mi-17 Attack Helicopter Crashes | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has said an Mi-17 attack helicopter belonging to it has crashed in the northeast during a counter-insurgency operation.
 

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, who confirmed that the helicopter “suffered mishap”, noted that the aircraft had a significant damage but no life was lost, Punch reports.


“The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the cause of the incident,” Adesanya added.

