Cashew is widely cultivated in places that have tropical climates. The fruit is grown in countries like India, Sri Lanka, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Here are six health benefits of the bean-shaped nuts.





Healthy bones





Like calcium, magnesium, which is the main content in cashew nuts, is an important mineral for bone health. You will get about at least 117 milligrams of magnesium — 28 to 36 percent of your daily need — in a cup of cashew nuts.





Boost immune system





Cashews contain zinc, which plays a vital role in the strengthening of the immune system against microbial infections, protein synthesis, and the healing of wounds.





It is also extremely important during pregnancy for the development of the embryo and fetus. Its consumption helps in a reduction of the risk of preterm birth.





Improves weight loss





Even though cashew nuts are considered as fats, they contain good cholesterol. Several studies have found that cashew nuts can play a key role in weight maintenance, thanks to their high fibre content.





Lowers blood pressure





Cashew nuts lower your blood pressure with the help of magnesium present in them. Studies have shown that eating cashew nuts can lower your risk for cardiovascular disease.





Reduces risk of diabetes





The presence of very low amounts of sugar and no harmful cholesterol in cashew makes it safe for diabetic patients. This even helps in lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes.





Healthy and shiny hair





Consumption of cashew, as well as the application of cashew oil on your scalp, ensures healthy hair.





Copper present in cashew nuts oil helps in the production of skin and hair pigment called melanin.





It also enhances hair colour and can provide a silky-smooth texture due to the presence of linoleic and oleic acids.