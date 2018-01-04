Barely four days after 17 persons were killed in an early morning attack in Rivers State, five persons have been reportedly killed in Egbeda, a community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state when unknown gunmen raided the area.Though the police said only two persons were killed when the hoodlums stormed the place, a security source said security men crawled though the bush to chase away the bandits.The source, explained that the gunmen wore black trousers and T-shirts with red caps, adding that they (gunmen) escaped when they noticed that some soldiers were trailing them through the bush in Egbeda.He disclosed that the incident happened in the morning while villagers were preparing to move out for their daily engagement.“Some unknown gunmen wearing black attire with red caps came to Egbeda this morning and killed five persons.“We all crawled through the bush to get them, but they ran away when we got there,” the security source said.Confirming the incident at Egbeda, the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ahmed Zaki, told newsmen that one person was killed in Unyeada in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.Zaki explained that the hoodlums, who shot and killed one person in Egbeda, came onmotorcycles, adding that security had been beefed up in the area.