Policemen have again dispersed with tear gas some Shiite protesters at Area 3, Garki, Abuja.The policemen fired tear gas canisters at the youths, who responded by throwing stones at the policemen.The incident caused pandemonium as traders in nearby shopping malls hurriedly closed their shops while motorists looked for alternative routes to escape the scene of the incident.A number of the protesters were arrested and taken away in police patrol vans.The operatives are still searching the streets in the area for the other fleeing protesters.