The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has stated that recent attacks by herdsmen on some communities across the country demand urgent attention from those vested with power to secure lives and properties.





He said: “The recent attacks by herdsmen on some communities across the country have drawn the attention of the nation to security challenges which demand urgent attention from those vested with power and authority to secure the lives and properties of the citizens lest such challenges reach unmanageable level.





“My advice is not only to the federal government and its agencies but also to the state governments as well as to all political, religious and traditional leaders, that they should all come together and think out the best way of overcoming the security challenges for larger interest.





“I want to believe there are short term, medium term and long term measures that can be taken to bring about peaceful resolution of the crises at hand that are acceptable to all the parties concerned.





“This is very necessary because peace is a precondition for any meaningful socio-economic development of any nation.





“We do not need a tsunami or hurricane in order to know that Nigeria has serious security challenges which make the governments at all levels to need the support of all Nigerians as the nation grapples with them.





“The situation is not beyond redemption.”​



