The deal will see the midfielder remain on loan at Aberdeen until the end of the 2017-18 campaign.
Aberdeen’s coach, Derek McInnes told the British press: ”He is a player we have been looking at for quite a while and we are delighted to have him on board.
”I am sure he will prove to be a valuable addition.”
Nwakali has linked up with his new teammates at their warm winter training camp in Dubai.
