Regardless of the reason you broke up, breaking up is a nightmare. It’s like you are going through a process that is tough because someone you care about no longer feel the same way about you. You’ve been dumped, you’ve been broken it’s seems like the whole World is against you. But there are plenty of things you can do to get through this difficult time, and even move on.Sheri Meyers, a marriage therapist once said “The first thing you need to anticipate, no matter where you are in the (healing) process, is that there is a grieving [period]. There is a sense of abandonment, there is a sense of terror about the future, there is disappointment… There is a process of going from we back to me.”Below are 7 effective ways to help you through this difficult time1. Stay clear of rebound relationship.Rebound relationship sometimes look like a quick fix to ease your pains but you may end up enduring two heartbreaks at the same time if you make the wrong choice. The best thing to do is not to jump into any relationship, you must understand the why, before you make any move.2. Take time to reflect on your past relationshipThere must have been something that cause the breakup, you guys were best of friends, then suddenly the tide turned, thinking and reflecting on these things will help make you a better person and speed up the healing process, but don’t dwell here for too long.3. Remove any painful triggers/roadblocksAnything that hurt or can hurt your feelings try to do away with them. It may be a memory, a song, or a gift, keeping these things can make it harder for you to recover. It’s okay to put them aside for a moment and focus on the healing process.4. Consider grieving a little.Breakups can leave a big hole in your heart. So it’s normal to cry, be angry and lonely. Don’t fight these emotions, give yourself the permission to go through this pain and it will speed up your healing process.5. Remind yourself that you still have a future“It’s so easy to see the loss as everything, and then it starts overwhelming the good in all of your life,” says Meyers.One heartbreak can open a door to a long-lasting happiness, it only when you allow yourself to see this, that you can truly enjoy full healing.6. Don’t go through it alone.Talking to a family member, a friend or joining a support group can help. Make sure you give yourself this permission and talk to someone where necessary.7. Find a healthy way to deal with your emotional baggageAfter a breakup, some people vent this anger on alcohol and add more pains to their sorrow. Instead of alcohol, find a healthy alternative that will add up to your growth and recovery. Maybe an exercise, a new hobby or anything that will make you active.