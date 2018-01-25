The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) will save the nation from collapse under the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ), the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said.He therefore called on members and stakeholders in the party to brace up and work together, stressing that they should go back to their various constituencies to rev the party at the grassroots.Secondus spoke in Abuja on Thursday during a meeting he held with the league of former ministers that served under the various PDP administrations since 1999.Addressing the ex ministers, Secondus said, “Our nation is in a situation where PDP must save this nation from total collapse. The government of APC has become lame duck after the former President Olusegun Obasanjo has released a political tsunami and verdict on the government.“We shall be engaging most of you even at emergency level. As we move, it will be so dynamic in nature. Feel free, this party belongs to all of us.“We have opened the party up, no one single person owns this party. No one single individual can direct, it must be collective leadership. That is what is going to give us victory.“Very soon, we shall roll out our programme; we are going to embark on online membership drive and it is going to be aggressive.“We also want to assure you that members of the NWC are not ready to seat at Wadata, in the confines of air-conditioner.“We want to role out our suites and move to the states and the local government and we will get to the wards and, if possible the units, to seek for membership. So you will join us in your states”.The party chair described the former ministers as‎ men and women of integrity who have worked for the nation, assuring them that the party’s new National Working Committee (NWC) was ready to work closely with themContinuing, Secondus said, “We want to assure you to have confidence in the leadership of the party and we are ready to interact at any level.“And those of you who are interested in vying for one office or the other, we want to assure you that our doors are very open.“The best way to go from where we find ourselves today is to make sure that we conduct very transparent elections, be it the congresses or the primaries.“I want to assure you that the old system of imposition or any other thing that will go contrary to our constitution will be far off from the NWC members. We will not go that way again”.The party chairman said the recent letter by former President Olusegun Obasanjo indicting the Buhari administration has confirmed that the APC is indeed running a lame duck government.Responding, the chairman of the ex Ministers Forum, Kabiru Turaki, assured the party leadership of the continued support from the ex ministers, saying they would do everything possible to ensure the victory of the PDP at the 2019 general elections.In a related development, the chairman of the Reconciliation Committee of the PDP, Governor Seriake Dicson of Bayelsa State, met with aggrieved aspirants in the party’s December 9 national convention.Dickson at a prolonged meeting with the aspirants, Dickson called for understanding and willingness on the aggrieved aspirants and party members as well to allow the committee resolve their grievances in an amicable manner.“Beyond the complaints, we want to listen to solutions; we need to move forward”, Dickson said, adding that the aggrieved members should resist the temptation of defecting to other parties.