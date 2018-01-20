Immediate past governor of Edo state and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday at a mega rally of the party in Benin City, declared that President Muhammadu Buhari achievement will give the party victory over the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), adding that the party would extend its coast in the South-South by installing an APC governor in Delta State.This comes as governor Godwin Obaseki of the state declared that the 2019 general elections will be the end of the PDP in Edo and Nigeria as whole, just as he disclosed that the state is set to build the first modular refinery and the biggest industrial park in Nigeria.The duo spoke at the APC mega rally at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City, where PDP House of Representatives member, Mr EJ Agbonayinma, former governorship aspirant of the PDP, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen and over ten thousand of their supporters dumped the PDP for the APC.Oshiomhole who addressed the mammoth crowd, asserted that ¨I want to assure you, we are building a party that is founded on the principle of social democracy. The whole idea is to transfer power to the people and remember in 2006 we started with the slogan let the people lead. And once the people began to lead, the godfathers began to collapse.¨I know that the PDP will not sleep today. APC represents the forces of life. The Bible said he or she who die in sin will never resurrect, I said it PDP died in sin and they cannot resurrect. That is why when I listened to some sponsored write ups, I said even in our confusion, our imperfection, even in our moment of deep reflection, there can be no argument that our moment of trouble that the solution includes bringing back the armed robbers of yesteryears.¨PDP cannot come back in 2019. Nigerians are not fools, they will not be swayed by hired writers. If not for our president today, they would have been no Nigeria. Money meant for police, they stole and put in their pocket. Money meant to fight Boko Haram they put in their pocket. Money meant for security they used to secure their pockets. All of a sudden if you produce two litre of crude one litre is missing.¨ How can the elephant leg be missing in a pot of soup they did not take into the kitchen. When the time comes, we will reopen yesteryears to be able to appreciate today so that we can see where we are going to tomorrow. I want to assure you with what the governor is doing in Edo state, sustaining the tradition of infrastructural development, to attract investors to the state, we are on the right path.¨I heard in Delta they have even auctioned their mass transit and they are fighting over who bought what. In Edo they are reinforcing. We must extend the frontiers of development to Delta state in the spirit of the old mid-westSpeaking also, Governor Obaseki who boasted that 2019 will be the last burial of the PDP both in Edo and the entire nation, welcome the defectors saying ¨there is no discrimination, everybody is one in our party. The Comrade governor laid the foundation we are building upon now. You have not seen anything yet by the time we are finished you will know.¨I just came back from China to sign an MoU. We are building the biggest industrial park in Nigeria in Ikpoba Okha. My promise to create 200,000 jobs will be a reality. We are going to build the first modular refinery in this country, we are going to conclude the arrangement in three months time and that refinery will be established in Ikpoba Okha. Development is coming everywhere that I promise you. APC is going to win in 2019 and that will be the end of PDP¨ he stated.