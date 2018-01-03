A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Bolaji Tinubu, has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the condition for supporting him (Buhari) ahead 2019 general elections would be renegotiated, ThisDay reports.

The paper reports that Tinubu told Buhari that him and his loyalists in the South-west were ready to back Buhari’s re-election bid, but that the condition for their support would be different this time around.





The report claims that the APC chieftain had told those who approached him on Buhari’s re-election bid thus, ”Let it be known that we supported him in 2015 based on trust. This time, around, we have to negotiate proper agreement.”





The report has it that the APC is very concerned that the contest will be much tougher due to the disappointment, mistrust and discontent with the administration by a large section of Nigerians.





According to the newspaper, Buharists, led by former governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi have been reaching out to seek the understanding and cooperation of all that matter, as they forge ahead with Buhari’s re-election.





There’s an earlier report that Buhari has appointed Amaechi as the Director-General of his campaign organization ahead of 2019 contest.