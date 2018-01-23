The ruling political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, said that President Muhammadu Buhari stands a decent chance of winning more votes in the South Eastern area of the nation in 2019.





Buhari did not get good quantity of votes from the region in 2015.





The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said on Tuesday that the President got less votes from the East in 2015 on the grounds that larger part of individuals from the South-East didn’t know him and were encouraged with lies about him from the opposition.





Abdullahi said Buhari, has demonstrated more prominent interests in the South East since the last election.





He said in statement on Tuseday, “We trust that President Muhammadu Buhari stands a decent possibility now in the South East than in 2015.





“Amid the race in 2015, a great many people in the South East didnt know him past the purposeful publicity that was being spread about his identity. Yet, now, they have had the chance of knowing the sort of individual he is.





“Over the most recent three years, he has additionally demonstrated incredible enthusiasm for the South East past what acquires previously. You could see that in the outcome our gathering had in the last governorship decision in Anambra. Despite the fact that APGA won, our gathering posted a stellar execution.





“You additionally observe it in the mass development of Igbo pioneers to APC. These ones were not in our gathering before 2015 but rather they joined in light of the fact that they are awed with what the president is doing.





“Along these lines, we trust our gathering has influenced genuine advances into the South East and this will to be show by the outcomes we get in 2019”