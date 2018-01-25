Elder statesman and former co-convener of Northern Elders Forum, Wantaregh Paul Unongo, has listed some credible leaders from the north, who are capable of leading Nigeria in 2019.Unongo, the self-acclaimed Spiritual Leader of the Tiv nation, observed that Nigerians were already tired of the current government, hence the ongoing calls for a change ahead of the general elections slated for 2019.Speaking on Sunrise Daily, the outspoken northern leader said, Buhari seems to have been hijacked and shortchanged by those managing him.The former minister of Mines and Steel asked Buhari to take the statement issued by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo where he was warned against running for second term seriously.Speaking on Obasanjo’s letter, Unongo said, “I tend not to agree with him (Obasanjo) wholesome, but I know both persons and I have interacted with both persons fairly closely.“Although, people are saying Obasanjo is playing politics, but is good politics and it defines him.“If you look back into recent history, he did similar thing in the cases of Yar Adua and Jonathan and he’s doing same to to his fellow comrade in arm.“I think Obasanjo is being Obasanjo. He’s truthful in the pursuit of what he believes in what is the best interest of Nigeria“I think people should not react to his letter emotionally because he participated in bringing Buhari on board.“I felt letter was an opportunity for the federal government to explain some of the strange things that are happening in Nigeria. I know Buhari and I worked very to bring him into power.“We saw him with Idiagbon and he could decisions that were very patriotic and implemented them in the away.“Obasanjo decided to cry out because Buhari seems to have being shortchanged by some people managing him.”The letter seems to be a wake up call for him to sit up.Asked who should be presented from the north as a better replacement for Buhari, Unongo said, “There are over a thousand credible persons who can lead Nigeria from the north.“Former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is an engineer is there, the governor of Sokoto, who was the House of Reps Speaker, Bello Masari is there, people are even saying Shettima should be given a chance because of the way he handled the Boko Haram case in Borno.“And of course, former Vice President, Atiku Abubaka, has already indicated interest but from my observation, if you narrow down the election to Atiku and Buiari, latter would still win.”