Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari is not talking about seeking reelection in 2019.





The Vice President said his principal was more focused on delivering his campaign promises to Nigerians than talking about 2019 general election.





Reuters quoted the Vice President as making the disclosure while featuring in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.





“The president is focused on this term. He wants to ensure that he delivers on the promises that were made. He is not talking about 2019,” Osinbajo was quoted as saying.





This is coming at a time when former President Olusegun Obasanjo advised Buhari to resign due to his inability to govern Nigeria.





Obasanjo’s advise was contained in a statement he issued on Tuesday titled “The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement.”