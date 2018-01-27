Badaru also disowned and disassociated himself from a group supporting him to run for the office of President in the 2019 general elections.
The governor made his position known in a statement issued on Saturday in Dutse by his media aide, Malam Bello Zaki.
“The attention of the Jigawa State Government has been drawn to a mischievous paid newspaper advertisement purported to have been made by a faceless and unknown organisation called `Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar for President Support Group’, which purportedly aimed its support to the recent comments by former President Obasanjo.
“The State Government hereby calls on the general public to dismiss and ignore the false and malicious advertisement and the message
and evil innuendo it intends to propagate”.
The governor said that he neither have nor endorsed any organisation or group for the purpose of vying for any national office.
“Governor Badaru Abubakar does not have and does not endorse any
organisation for the purpose of achieving or vying for any
national office as he grapples with the challenges of governing his state and delivering on the mandate given to him by the Jigawa electorate.
“We understand that there are persons within and outside the state
that perceive the cordial and progressive relationship that exists
between the Governor and the Presidency as inimical to their personal
and political interests and aspirations, especially in the light of several national assignments that the Governor is successfully carrying out at the behest of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.
“We are working with the newspaper that carried the obnoxious
advertising with a view to identifying the miscreants behind its publication and will use all available legal avenues to ensure that they pay for this dastardly attempt at souring the relationship between the State and the National Government,” it said.
The governor, therefore, urged the general public to ignore this and any future attempt to disparage the office of the governor using cheap and unimaginative media distortion.
The government also advised media organisations to place professionalism above commercial considerations.
It enjoined the media to utilise industry best practice and guidelines in determining the identity of persons and entities before publishing or broadcasting political and potentially controversial contents in the interest of national peace, stability and progress.
AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION,THE BEST CERTIFIED RELIABLE AGENCY COMPANY IN NIGERIAN/GHANA 2016/2017ReplyDelete
ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A RICH SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/LESBIANS/GAY/ IN NIGERIA, GHANA, ANYONE INTERESTED SHOULD CONTACT AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR IN NIGERIA VIA(+23408145236851)the only true legitimate agency for people who are seeking for rich and wealthy sugar mummy/daddy/lesbian/gay/ in Nigeria/Ghana u can also have the opportunity to attend our sugar mummies parties and the executive ladies and men parties by contacting Africa dating agency.
for all works of life, we covered all the state in Nigeria/Ghana,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized
by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION,read more
about us on our official
magazine called African dating magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service from January 2010 up till date,
we have links with ladies who are EXECUTIVES, BUSINESS DIRECTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, BIG TIME OIL LADIES, BANKERS, GOLD DEALERS, LADIES WHO OWNS THEIR OWN COMPANIES, OIL RIGS, AND we also have them in FOREIGN COUNTRIES, LIKE DUBAI LONDON, PARIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, we are around the world…. WE DELIVER UNIQUE, RELIABLE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE TO ALL OUR CLIENT But you must be very presentable, handsome, pretty and humble, you must also be very good on bed.
If you are very sure of yourself that you have all these qualities…. then contact African dating agency for hookup within 48 hours and make cool cash, anyone interested should start calling now for hookup…
NAME….JAMES BALOGUN
FB ID… BALOGUN SODIQ JAMES
EMILE ADDRESS…BALOGUNS60@YAHOO.COM
WHATSAPP NO…....+23408145236851
AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION,THE BEST CERTIFIED RELIABLE AGENCY COMPANY IN NIGERIAN/GHANA 2016/2017
ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A RICH SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/LESBIANS/GAY/ IN NIGERIA, GHANA, ANYONE INTERESTED SHOULD CONTACT AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR IN NIGERIA VIA(+23408145236851)the only true legitimate agency for people who are seeking for rich and wealthy sugar mummy/daddy/lesbian/gay/ in Nigeria/Ghana u can also have the opportunity to attend our sugar mummies parties and the executive ladies and men parties by contacting Africa dating agency.
for all works of life, we covered all the state in Nigeria/Ghana,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized
by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION,read more
about us on our official
magazine called African dating magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service from January 2010 up till date,
we have links with ladies who are EXECUTIVES, BUSINESS DIRECTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, BIG TIME OIL LADIES, BANKERS, GOLD DEALERS, LADIES WHO OWNS THEIR OWN COMPANIES, OIL RIGS, AND we also have them in FOREIGN COUNTRIES, LIKE DUBAI LONDON, PARIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, we are around the world…. WE DELIVER UNIQUE, RELIABLE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE TO ALL OUR CLIENT But you must be very presentable, handsome, pretty and humble, you must also be very good on bed.
If you are very sure of yourself that you have all these qualities…. then contact African dating agency for hookup within 48 hours and make cool cash, anyone interested should start calling now for hookup…
NAME….JAMES BALOGUN
FB ID… BALOGUN SODIQ JAMES
EMILE ADDRESS…BALOGUNS60@YAHOO.COM
WHATSAPP NO…....+23408145236851