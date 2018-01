A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has blasted some northern governors over statement endorsing Presidnet Muhammadu Buhari for second term.

Seven Northern governors after a meeting with President Buhari on Friday declared him fit to run for a second term.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s chieftain in reaction described the northern governors as ‘bunch of scumbags’





In a series of tweets, he wrote “The 7 northern APC governors that have endorsed Buhari for a 2nd term are a bunch of losers and scumbags.