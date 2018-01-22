Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and Spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical and Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari will win in 2019, if the All Progressives Congress, APC, fields him during the election.

Explaining his 220-page book, titled, ‘Warnings to the Nations (WTN), 2017/2018 edition in Lagos, Ayodele said Buhari’s chances at the polls are bright but warned the president against not doing things properly.





The clergyman also warned former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar against entering for the presidential race.





He further advised Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose not to enter the presidential race because he will lose.





According to Ayodele, “The Spirit of The Lord says power will be retained by the North in 2019. The next President will shock Nigerians. The second term bid of President Buhari will be dicey. If the APC fields Buhari for a second term in 2019, he will win.





“The Lord says no candidate will beat him. Unless he does not contest again, which I foresee is dicey.





“I foresee changes in the government of Buhari, as he will be disappointed by those he is trusting. Aso Rock needs spiritual cleansing. Nigeria needs spiritual cleansing. I see progress and prosperity for the Nation if it is spiritually cleansed.”





On Fayose and the former Vice President, Ayodele said, “The Spirit of The Lord says Governor Fayose of Ekiti State should not waste his money and energy on any presidential campaign for 2019 because he is going nowhere. God says his presidential ambition is foul. The Spirit of The Lord says it is a non-issue.





“I also do not foresee Abubakar Atiku becoming Nigeria’s president in 2019. And I do not see El-Rufai becoming president in 2019.”