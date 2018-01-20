A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Kasim Afegbua, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in next year’s elections.



Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Afegbua stated that Buhari’s administration has performed below expectations.





“For me I think it’s time for Mr President, when he will clocking 77 in 2019 to please take a bow and that will be a hallmark of integrity, of honour and encourage the party to use its machinery to provoke new leadership – a younger mind who has the capacity and a hands-on approach to developmental issues and challenges that confront the country as we speak,” he said.





Speaking further, Afegbua recalled that Buhari had once said after his return from his medical vacation, that he was advised to eat and sleep more.





“For a country like Nigeria that is very desirous of serious leadership, leadership that keeps itself awake when other nations are sleeping, I do not think that we need that kind of attitude to governance.





“India is growing at such a pace because it keeps itself awake. The presidency is such that you are so encumbered with responsibilities that you don’t even have time to sleep because there are challenges here and there.





“So the president should be talking about taking quick decisions when confronted with challenges and developmental issues so that we can know the mindset of the president at every point in time,” he added.