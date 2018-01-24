 Atiku visits Ekiti state, meets with Governor Fayose | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Atiku visits Ekiti state, meets with Governor Fayose

3:12 PM 0
A+ A-
Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has arrived Ekiti State, ahead of talks with Governor Ayodele Fayose.
 
Photos: Atiku Abubakar visits Ekiti state, received at the airport by Gov. Fayose & other PDP members
The former vice president was received by the state Governor at the Akure Airport in Ondo State.
  
Abubakar’s visit to Fayose is not unconnected with his ambition to run for presidency in 2019.

It was gathered that the former Vice President is also scheduled to meet with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.
Photos: Atiku Abubakar visits Ekiti state, received at the airport by Gov. Fayose & other PDP members

Photos: Atiku Abubakar visits Ekiti state, received at the airport by Gov. Fayose & other PDP members

Photos: Atiku Abubakar visits Ekiti state, received at the airport by Gov. Fayose & other PDP members

Photos: Atiku Abubakar visits Ekiti state, received at the airport by Gov. Fayose & other PDP members

Details later…

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top