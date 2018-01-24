Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has arrived Ekiti State, ahead of talks with Governor Ayodele Fayose.

The former vice president was received by the state Governor at the Akure Airport in Ondo State.

Abubakar’s visit to Fayose is not unconnected with his ambition to run for presidency in 2019.





It was gathered that the former Vice President is also scheduled to meet with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.















Details later…