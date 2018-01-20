The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has given reasons a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande did not attend the dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Abdullahi said they would have been at the dinner if there were need for them to the present.









President Muhammadu Buhari held a dinner with select party leaders at the Villa in Abuja, on Thursday night to discuss party affairs, with the two APC leaders missing out.





Fielding questions on why the two politicians were missing, Abdullahi said he wasn’t aware of the criteria used to select those who attended but that he was certain that if there was the need for the leaders to attend, they would have been there.





Abdullahi said, “I don ’t know what parameters they used to invite people to the meeting so I cannot say whether there was a reason why they ( Tinubu and co ) were not at the meeting.





“But I am sure that if there was a need for them to be a part of the meeting, they would have been there.”