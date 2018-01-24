Coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr, has spoken on the chances of Lille out-of-favour goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama coming into his World Cup squad.The Franco-German gaffer said he would recall Enyeama to the team only if he is active at club level before the end of the season.He told News Agency of Nigeria, “We are waiting for what will happen to Enyeama if he plays for his club and get more playing time he can make it.“He’s been delayed now because of his injury and now, he has about two goalkeepers ahead of him, so he has to change club during this FIFA transfer window.“We also have other good goalkeepers. When I arrived, Carl Ikeme did well but now out because of illness; we are praying for him, then, Akpeyi who played against Algeria but unlucky against South Africa.“We also have Ezenwa, Alampasu who is not playing regularly in Portugal and the new entrant Uzoho, who is doing well with the U-23 team of Deportivo La Coruna in Spain,’’ he said.“The first consideration is the fitness of the player if the player gets a regular playing time in his club.”