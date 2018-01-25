Argentina Legend, Juan Román Riquelme, says the Super Eagles cannot beat Argentina at the 2018 World Cup in Russia if Barcelona star, Lionel Messi is in the squad.Messi was not part of the international friendly last November when Nigeria recovered from a two-goal deficit to thrash Argentina 4-2 in Krasnodar, with Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Brian Idowu finding the net for the three-time African champions.Riquelme has also written off the chances of Iceland and Croatia against Argentina so long as Messi is on the pitch.”I see the Argentina team well as long as we have Lionel Messi, with the best player in the world we can win the World Cup in Russia 2018, we all know that, we have a lot of chances to win each game if in that month he is not injured and he is well, ” Riquelme told TyC Sports.The Former Boca Juniors number ten added: “The opponents have a lot of respect when playing Lio because they know that at any moment something can be invented and no team can beat us when he is there.”The Super Eagles will face off with Argentina at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg on June 26, 2018.