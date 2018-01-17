The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed the dates for five friendly matches the Super Eagles will play ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The team’s itinerary was revealed on Wednesday, at a press conference to announce the sponsorship agreement between the NFF and Coca Cola.





Gernot Rohr’s men will take on Poland and Serbia on March 23 and March 27 respectively.





The Eagles will play a farewell game against Congo at the Abuja National Stadium on May 28. President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be in attendance.





Next up will be the Three Lions of England on June 2 at Wembley, before they round off their friendlies with a clash against Czech Republic on June 6.





The Super Eagles official 2018 World Cup kits will be unveiled by kit sponsors Nike on February 7 in London.





Nigeria will face Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D at the mundial.





Full schedule of friendlies:





Poland vs Nigeria – Mar 23 (Poland)

Nigeria vs Serbia – Mar 27 (UK)

Nigeria vs DRC – May 25 (Nigeria)

England vs Nigeria – Jun 2 (UK)

Nigeria vs Czech – Jun 6 (Austria