The Founder of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Abuja, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, has called for serious prayers for some political office holders including President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha Buhari, former President, in order to avert food poisoning, death and terminal diseases.Prophet Omale who stated this in the prophetic declaration for 2018, issued in Abuja, specifically solicited for divine intervention against resurgence of insurgency and death of a South-West State Governor, among others.He specifically revealed notable activities that would hearald Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2019 general elections, among others. While describing the incoming yeas as full of expectation, hope and fear many Nigerian citizens, the Clery assured true worshippers of God of fulfilment in all ramifications.Below are the details of the prooehtic declaration. Excerpts:“2018 is a very pregnant year, full of expectancy, hope and fear for many Nigerians. For those that worship the true God and believe in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour, hope will be replaced by fulfilment.“The three main issues that concerns a Nation are politics, physical climate and social co-existence.As 2018 is also a year where many are preparing for the 2019 elections, it’s quite a tense period for Nigerians. “These are what God has revealed to me in Politics:1) I see a lot of challenges with the candidacy of President Muhammad Buhari, as his acceptance requires a lot of prayers and personal soul searching. God says another Northerner, a current Governor and a serving Minister amongst his close confidants will have a better acceptance.2) Aisha Buhari is a good woman and means well for the Nation. She requires special prayers for herself, especially against food poisoning and children, especially at child birth.3) A second term Governor’s wife in the South-West needs serious prayers for her health.4) The Nation should pray for the survival of a former President.5) PDP will lose Ekiti State.6) Kwankwaso will soon be without a party.7) APC will have huge challenges managing a backlash from National Assembly primaries.8) God has not finished purging PDP, therefore they require a lot of work to form a cohesive and vibrant challenge to APC.9) I see a third political party coming out by March/April. it will be a very strong coalition and will have the potential to redefine the Nigerian Political Map.10) The National Assembly should pray against loss of two prominent members due to road accident.11) A lot of sabotage awaits Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in PDP, though only him can give PDP a respectable showing.12) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will be disgraced and humiliated out of PDP by sitting PDP Governors13) PDP Senators, House of Representatives Members and Governors are going to gang up against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.14) I see a PDP governor cross-carpeting to APC.OTHER PROPHECIES:15) Two octogenarians in the South-south require prayers to survive 2018.16) I see a violent but brief resurgence of Boko Haram activities around the months of March to June, and it will be finally defeated.17) Security Agencies and the general public should be vigilant against terrorist intentions on filling stations and other fuel depots.18) A Governor from the North West requires serious prayers to avert death from kidney and liver related ailments.19) We have asked for prayers in the past for Kaduna, Taraba, Benue and Plateau states. We must continuously hold them in prayer vigil, to avert more bloodshed that could last for 14 days.20) A critical bridge in the country should be urgently rehabilitated, to prevent massive loss of lives.21) Pray to God, to prevent a huge clash between herdsmen and people of a South Eastern state.22) Government should carefully handle the Financial sector, as I see panic withdrawals that may collapse two banks.23) Oil will not sustain the current high price.24) There will be massive floodings in unusual places in Nigeria.25) A new disease will be observed, worse than Ebola but all those born again in Christ will prevail.26) 2018 is a year of faith, as those that pray and give to the Work of God shall record uncommon breakthroughs.27) New sport talents will be discovered and will attain international reckoning.28) There is going to be massive arrest and detention of internet fraudsters. I see a situation where both National and International agencies will form a common front and wage serious war on those that engage in fraudulent internet activities.29) God brought Ibrahim Magu for this season to wage severe war against corruption; he will end up making Nigeria more acceptable internationally because of his relentless fight on corruption. God said, the more they fight Magu, the stronger and more powerful he will become because God is strongly behind him.30). Lieutenant General TY Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, will be used to restore peace to the North such that Nigerians will be very happy and proud of him in 2018. After he leaves office, he will be highly celebrated as a war hero.31) The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris should pray against set-up and betrayals that will bring disgrace to his hard work. 32) I see many Pastors that are not called by God being highly disgraced in 2018.33) There will be a move to make a law that will checkmate the activities and operations of Churches in Nigeria, but the law will not be implemented.34) I see a very big and popular Man of God having a terminal disease that will be known to everybody. The only way that this Man of God can come out of this disease is to start using God’s money for what the money is meant for.ON THE INTERNATIONAL SCENE:35) I see instability in Sierra Leone.36) President Zuma of South Africa may resign.37) President Trump will have a better perception in 2018.38) Theresa May will lose the leadeship of the ruling party in the UK.39) A President in Central Africa may be assassinated. 40) POray against war in Cameroon