The founder of The Living Christ Gospel Church Nigeria and Overseas, Primate (Dr) Nathaniel F. Olorunsola, has released his own version of prophecies for 2018.

On governance, the cleric warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest in 2019 election in order to live longer as instructed by God.





He said the People Democratic Party will experience conflicts on presidential candidate for 2019 but will be powerful and formidable before the general elections.





On state levels, the cleric stated that PDP will win Ekiti governorship election but Gov. Fayose will face many oppositions from several aspirants.





He said, “The president of this country is best advised to bow out for peace and good health so as to live longer. The Lord warns the president not to contest in the 2019 election. If he does, there is assurance that All Progressives Congress (APC) would lose the contest because of his ill health.”





“On the other hand, he held that “the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would experience reactivation across the nation and some powerful members that had left the party would return; the party would be formidable and powerful.” Also on the PDP, Olorunsola predicted that “there would be much antagonism on the selection of the presidential candidate of the PDP.”





“Atiku Abubakar, he said, “must work hard and pray hard to achieve his ambition because I see that governors would prefer one of them or a former governor and he must pray hard and work hard to be able to receive favour.”





“The Lord says that some people aspiring to run for presidency, governorship and the Senate would lose their lives or get killed. There would be crises in some states that may necessitate the declaration of a state of emergency there. There would be crisis of confidence in some APC states and at the federal level that may hinder the progress of the party.”





On the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State, Primate Olorunsola held that “so many people would vie for the position of governor within the APC, although the PDP would win the governorship race. However, the Lord says it would be Herculean and it would bring rancour and Governor Fayose would sweat as he would face a lot of war at the federal and state levels.”





“Further to Ekiti, he predicted that “God would use Fayose for some good works in the South West and at the national level and he would hold an important position at the national level between 2019 and 2025.”





“In Osun State, where there would also be a governorship election, the cleric said “the APC would work hard and employ several means possible to retain power in the state. However, PDP can only be successful in the state if they unite and pray hard.”





“He held that the year would be a great year for those who obey God’s commandments as, according to him, there would be bountiful harvest in economy, agriculture and manufacturing sectors of the economy.





“On sports,a big glory would come to Nigerian team this year. They shall triumph in many competitions and win trophies for the men and women categories; they shall win medals for the nation. However, we should pray for some five players and two goalkeepers to avert sudden death.”