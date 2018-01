The Spiritual Father of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Most Rev’d Samuel Adefila Abidoye, has revealed to Nigerians what he heard from God concerning 2018.

Addressing his congregation during Sunday worship service to mark the end of the year 2017, the spiritual leader said inasmuch as a lot of people will be elevated to higher positions in the New Year, many celebrities and politicians will die.





Rev’d Abidoye further urged all Nigerians to continue to pray for the nation and also warned against politics of bloodshed in the New Year.





He prophesized that, “I am enthusiastic to inform you that 2018 is going to be a very fruitful year because as months progresses so shall your blessings increase. A lot shall reach their stardom while lots of celebrities and politicians shall be heard no more.





“There should be creation of more skills acquisition ir training centers across the country. This will help mop-up a portion of the unemployed youths roaming our streets.





“Finally, 2018 is another year of engaging in campaigns, politicking and political arithmetic either to gain power or to retain power. Please let be politically and spiritually matured and be careful not to engage in politics of bloodshed.





“I beseech the ruling government to be masses oriented. Please work more on improving the quality of education that is going down the drain and help us to raise the standard of our technical schools that will in turn produce more employers of labour rather tnan job seekers.