Founder and Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry, Auchi, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has released 50 shocking prophecies for the year 2018.

He talked about the sacked President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, Nigerian economy and series of bombing in the country.





Apostle Suleman also prophesied about manhunt for the governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and killing of political enemies by the current political leaders.





Read Apostle Suleman’s prophesies:





1. Economy to get better in Nigeria in 2018





2. Year of serial bombings in Nigeria





3. Imo State Governor to make governorship a family affair





4. Donald Trumps health needs attention





5. A new strategies of killing perceived political

enemies in Nigeria will arise





6. Wildfire outbreak in an American state





7. Manhunt for Ekiti state Governor by the Federal Government of Nigeria





8. Government of Nigeria to disobey court orders





9. God says ” Let Sambo Dasuki go”





10.President Buhari to be flown abroad on emergency





11. A former Nigerian military President laid to rest





12. Many bloggers to be arrested and jailed





13. Bola Tinubu to have public showdown with President Buhari





14. Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe, rest in peace





15. Political blackmail to be on the rise





16. I saw two great northern kings in open conflict





17. Church buildings collapse, tears, tears





18. EFCC boss to have major setback





19. Nollywood, new stars to take over





20. 2018 budget, Senate and presidency lockjam





21. NAFDAC to pray against fire disaster





22. Senate President To Be harassed embarrassed. Many publications and threatened arrest.





23. DSS boss, to attend to his health





24. Fresh charges against Abubakar Atiku and friends to be embarrassed





25. I saw major bombings in Egypt





26. Attempt on the life of Chief Femi Fani Kayode’s wife





27. South African Jacob Zuma to be humiliated





28. Atiku’s men will betray him





29. U.K bombings, biggest in history





30. Channels TV in court crisis





31. America, Canada, Asia, to experience hurricanes.





32. Ibe Kachikwu to be removed and replaced





33. NTA to pray against losing a top boss





34. Shoprite Lagos to beef up securities, I see a major raid.





35. I see Fulani herdsmen entering Lagos and Rivers State massively





36. Oh America, I see war in 2018





37. Let’s pray against train accident. I saw a train going out of the rail





38. I saw the naira gaining relevance





39. I see a new political party that will divide APC and PDP





40. 2019, power will not move from the North





41. I see serious politics against Osibanjo





42. Nigeria pray against air crash





43. I saw a young Nigerian musician experiencing major media attack sponsored by a fellow musician of same genre





44. Kardashian family, topsy-they in 2018





45. I see some Nollywood stars permanently leaving Nigeria for better opportunities





46. 2018, the year of the Army. So much military presence and control





47. Good luck Jonathan should pray not to be bereaved





48. Nnamdi Kanu to be embarrassed both locally and internationally





49. God will give people good health and there will be cure to incurable diseases





50. I see a group rising in the North and asking for their own nation.