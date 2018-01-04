Complete list of winners at the 2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony in Accra Thursday:1. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool/ENG), 2. Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool/ENG), 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon, Borussia Dortmund/GER)Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Dalian Quanjian/CHN)Patson Daka (Zambia, Liefering/AUT)Hector Cuper (Egypt)Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)EgyptSouth Africa