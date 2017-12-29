Hanan, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, says her brother Yusuf who was involved in a bike accident is “doing well”.

He was seriously injured in the accident which occurred at Gwarinmpa in Abuja on Tuesday night.





Yusuf, the only son of President Buhari, is being treated at Cedarcrest Hospital.





Hanan, a professional photographer, shared the update on his progress through a post on Instagram.





“Yusuf is doing well. Alamdulilahi. Thank you for all the messages,” she wrote.









Meanwhile, Zahra Buhari-Indimi has thanked friends and fans for their prayers and encouragement after her brother, Yusuf Buhari suffered a head injury and multiple fractures following a power bike crash in Abuja on Tuesday





Taking to her Instastory, Zahra described Yusuf as a great guy.





"Honestly, Yusuf is great guy. You will never hear him do wrong to anyone. Such an amazing soul." she wrote.

Yusuf sustained a head injury and broke a limb in the accident, which made him undergo a surgery.





Garba Shehu, spokesman of the president, had earlier said Yusuf was in a stable condition.





Cedacrest is said to be the only orthopaedic specialist hospital in Abuja.