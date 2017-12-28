 Yusuf Buhari: President’s daughter, Zahra gives update | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Yusuf Buhari: President’s daughter, Zahra gives update

12:29 PM 0
A+ A-
Zahra Muhammadu Buhari-Indimi, has given update on health of her brother, Yusuf Buhari.
 

Yusuf who suffered head injury from a bike crash has been flown to Germany.

Zahra via her social media page said Yusuf is doing better.

She further appreciated Nigerians for theirs prayers and messages.

“Thank you all for the kind messages, Yusuf is doing better

“Get well soon, Yusuf.. Alhamdullilah” She wrote


The president’s only son also broke his limb in the Tuesday night accident confirmed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top