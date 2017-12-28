Zahra Muhammadu Buhari-Indimi, has given update on health of her brother, Yusuf Buhari.

Yusuf who suffered head injury from a bike crash has been flown to Germany.





Zahra via her social media page said Yusuf is doing better.





She further appreciated Nigerians for theirs prayers and messages.





“Thank you all for the kind messages, Yusuf is doing better





“Get well soon, Yusuf.. Alhamdullilah” She wrote





The president’s only son also broke his limb in the Tuesday night accident confirmed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.