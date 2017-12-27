The Presidency has confirmed that Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident on Tuesday night.
It said the incident occurred around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Wednesday disclosed that Yusuf “broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result”.
“He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition,” he added.
“The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son,” the statement concluded.
