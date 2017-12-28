Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State, on Thursday reacted to the accident involving President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf.

Fayose, a fierce critic of the current administration, wished the president’s son a speedy recovery.





In a tweet via his Twitter handle, Fayose prayed for God’s healing hands on Yusuf.





The tweet reads, “I wish the President’s son, Yusuf speedy recovery.





“May the healing hands of God be upon the young man and may God be with the First Family at this trying time.”





Yusuf was unconscious Tuesday night after a ghastly bike accident in the Gwarimpa area of the nation’s capital.