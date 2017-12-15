Nollywood actor turned politician Yul Edochie has joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Edochie was the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) candidate in the Anambra governorship election which held in November.





The movie star from Nteje village in Oyi local government area of Anambra secured only 145 votes in the poll.





Announcing his defection to APGA on Instagram, Edochie shared a picture of himself and Anambra governor Willie Obiano, whom he said, “welcomed me into the APGA family”.





He wrote: “So yesterday my state governor His Excellency Chief Dr. Willie Obiano (Akpokue Dike) congratulated me for being brave enough to run for Governor at 35yrs old, for running the race till the end and for being a worthy ambassador to Anambra/Nigerian youths. He officially welcomed me into the APGA family.





“With His Excellency Chief Dr. Willie Obiano(Akpokue Dike) and Chief Sir Victor Umeh(Ohamadike) and Chief Mrs Bianca Ojukwu (Anyanwu) as they congratulated me, my deputy and brother @okonkwoemeka_k and our team and welcomed us home.”