The senator representing Kaduna Central at the Upper Legislative Chamber, Shehu Sani, has admonished northerners in power to see themselves as servants and not demi-gods.

Sani noted that the north must focus on education, agriculture, tourism, mines, ICT and health, to steer development in the region.





The lawmaker said this at Northern Senators forum retreat held in Katsina.





He urged the northern region to also revive its manufacturing sector, and prepare a post oil plan.





According to Sani, “Those in the position of power must see themselves as servants and not masters or gods or Demi gods.





“The north must stand up and end extremism and terrorism. The north must build bridges between its majority and minority ethnic groups.





“The north must prepare a post oil master plan for its socio-economic development.





“The north must start test running on restructuring by budgeting without dependent on federal allocation.





“The region must factor on 6 key areas; education, agriculture, tourism, mines, ICT and health. The north must revive its manufacturing sector. The north must empower its people, provide opportunities for the most vulnerable and end poverty and dependency culture. The north must see itself as a component of the Nigerian nation.





“The north must equally neutralize the menace of materialism and revive its moral values fading fast in the lives of its younger generation.”