The Yoruba Youths Congress (YYC) has issued a – Seven day ultimatum to the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike to tender a public apology to the Yoruba people for passing derogatory statements on them on a national television.

YYC alleged that Wike made unprintable statements against the Yorubas during a live television interview on the of the last Saturday’s convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The Yoruba group is asking the Rivers attention governor to present a public apology to Yoruba’s on at least five notable News papers and three National television stations, including Channels TV.





Adressing reporters in Akure, the Ondo State capital, National President of the YYC, Prince Dapo Adepoju said Governor Wike should forget about coming to the southwest for any reason, if he failed to tender the public apology.





He said, “it so unfortunate that Governor Nyesom Wike could throw decorum to the air by calling Yoruba people all sorts of unprintable names on a national T.V





“We were shocked listening to him making such statements. We believed Yoruba’s deserves respect from Wike. Its on record that the first president from south-south geo political zone where Governor Wike comes from was made possible through the support of a Yoruba man





“We wish to use this medium to alert Governor Wike to present an open apology to Yoruba’s on at least five notable News papers and three National television stations, else governor Wike should forget about coming to the southwest





“We are cultured people and we will never accept any form of disrespect for our heritage from any one irrespective of his/her position





“We have lots of respected elders, such as former Presidents, elder statesmen, traditional rulers, Academics, and lots of people who has rose to the pinnacle of their career





“Governor Wike should apologize within seven days or he should forget about entering any state in the southwest either for private visit or for political campaign. ”









The group also warned politicians to always guide their utterance’s in the public.