Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday extolled the virtues of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara as he turns 50 years on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.According to Governor Okowa, Dogara’s contribution to the development of Nigeria and the legislature is noteworthy and worthy of commendation.In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba on Monday, Governor Okowa eulogized Dogara’s tremendous contributions and outstanding accomplishments in the service of his country over the years which have culminated into his emergence as Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 8th Assembly.“As Speaker of the 8th House, you have waged an unrelenting legislative war on Nigeria’s challenges and it is on record that the House received over 1064 Bills while 126 Bills were passed in the last two years of the 8th Assembly including over 600 motions. The volume of these Bills attests to the vibrancy of the House in its attempt to legislate on key areas of our national life at a very trying time in our history.“Despite several distractions, you have significantly achieved milestones in the execution of your Legislative Agenda which aims to improve governance, ease of doing business and the quality of life of Nigerians, especially those at the lower rung of the ladder.“On the auspicious occasion of your 50th birthday anniversary, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring fulfillment.“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I congratulate you and pray that Almighty God continues to strengthen, guide and prosper you,” adding “As you deservedly celebrate this landmark anniversary, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and many more years of happiness,” the Governor wrote.